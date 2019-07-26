My Food Bag has decided to have a bit fun with its latest ad campaign targeting workers at some of New Zealand's bigger businesses.

Veering away from the generic approach of pushing out the same ad to as many people as possible, My Food Bag decided to deliver personalised messages to workers at Spark, Air New Zealand and various advertising agencies around town in promoting its Made range of pre-cooked meals.

Ad agencies Saatchi & Saatchi NZ and Zenith worked with My Food Bag to create versions of the ad designed specifically to appeal to staff exiting their workplaces.

The Made ads appearing near Air New Zealand office, for instance, feature the phrase: "Made for people who work for Air New Zealand but want more choice than the chicken or the fish".

My Food Bag's message to Air NZ. Image / Supplied

Spark wasn't spared either, with the telco's ad saying: "Made for Spark people who work 'agile' but still can't make time to eat properly".

The campaign also pokes fun at ad agency culture, which is notorious for long work hours, with another ad proclaiming: "Made for Dentsu people who happily work late because that Robert Harvey's just so charming, right?"

A broader campaign is also being rolled out across bus shelters and outdoor ad spots, but the decision to target professionals is very deliberate.

My Food Bag's message for Spark. Image Supplied

My Food Bag is looking to appeal to time-poor Kiwis who might consider opting for takeaway meals during those busier periods.

While Made meal plans aren't exactly cheap, the starting price point of around $12.99 per meal could offer a viable alternative to those looking to avoid a visit to the local takeout joint.