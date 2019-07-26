Q. My wife and I are in our mid 60's and have been married for over 40 years. My wife was diagnosed with dementia about ten years ago and moved into a care facility five years ago. I visit every day despite her not recognising me. Around two years ago, I met someone else and I feel like I have some joy back in my life after a very difficult few years.

We've talked about travelling together and I can see us wanting to live together at some stage. My two children are supportive of this as they see how hard it is with their Mum and they want me to be happy. It doesn't feel right to spend time with my new partner (or even to call her my partner) while I am married.

I still love my wife and will still spend time with her, but I don't want to be married anymore. Is it possible to divorce my wife when she is not capable of understanding the documents? Also, I want to make sure that my wife is always cared for financially and for things to be as easy as possible for my children, should anything happen to me. Any advice you could give me would be appreciated.

A. This sounds like a very difficult situation. It is commendable that you are thinking ahead to look after your wife and children.

While emotionally this is a big step for you, legally speaking it would not be difficult to divorce your wife. In New Zealand, a divorce can be granted by the application of just one spouse and you would not need a lawyer.

Looking to the future, there are things you can do to ensure your wife's welfare. I can only give you a brief overview here, so you should meet with a lawyer who can explain everything

