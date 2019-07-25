Sky Television has announced a major revamp to its Sky Sport package and Fanpass app.

From August 1, the Sky Sport line-up will be boosted to 12 sport-specific channels – all in HD – with pop-ups on top of that, replacing what is currently Sky Sport 1-4, plus two ESPN and two Trackside channels.

The new package starts with four sport-specific channels for rugby, cricket, golf and football, which will deliver extensive coverage both live and other, including grassroots documentaries, classic replays and in-depth features.

Another five channels will strongly feature netball, rugby league, motorsport and the best of the rest.

The new line-up of channels will also include a brand new 24/7 Sky Sport News channel featuring content from Fox Sports News Australia and Sky Sports News UK. Live coverage of press conferences is promised. A new daily news show will be fronted by Campbell Live alumnus Kate King and Radio Sport verteran Goran Paladin

According to Sky, the channels will play daily live-coverage blocks when their sports are in season, plus a broader range of additional programming like women's sports features and other live events.

Fanpass - which is being re-branded Sky Sport Now - will carry all 12 channels.

Sky CEO Martin Stewart also confirmed that Sky's Neon app and On Demand service are in for a boost - but chose to keep those details close to his chest.