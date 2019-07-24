Kmart has recognised its popularity among New Zealanders and is now opening a store at Sylvia Park shopping mall that will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

The discount department store retailer will open the doors to the Sylvia Park store on August 15 in the space formerly occupied by Countdown supermarket.

To mark the occasion the retailer says it will stage a string of family activities throughout the day including face painting, prize giveaways, interactive workshops and a late-night market.

Kmart has been come somewhat of a cult favourite in New Zealand in recent years.

Jason Picard, Kmart New Zealand country manager, said the chain retailer which has 530 stores spread throughout New Zealand and Australia had recognised this.

The retailer has hinted that the 5000 sq m Sylvia Park store is its "first" of potentially more 24/7 stores in this country.

"For us, it's about offering better support to New Zealand families who are busy balancing work, family and leisure commitments; and more convenience for shift workers and people working non-traditional business hours," Picard said.

"At Kmart, we want to make everyday living brighter for our customers, whether that means creating on-trend products at everyday low-prices everyone can enjoy, opening stores in new communities or extending operating hours to make shopping more convenient.

"We want our customer experience with the brand to be a really positive one, which is why we are proud to offer click and collect services across our entire New Zealand store network; and why we are constantly expanding our online offer."

Sylvia Park centre manager Helen Ronald said it was pleased to work with retailers like Kmart that were "pushing the boundaries".

Ronald said the decision for Kmart to open a 24/7 store in Sylvia Park mall reinforced its position as "New Zealand's favourite shopping destination".

Sylvia Park's mall expansion to its Galleria area will be completed next year, it will be home to around 60 new stores and 5000 additional car parks. French cosmetics giant Sephora is understood to be preparing to open a store in the new development.

Kmart sales declined 3.8 per cent in its first-half year of trading but the retailer's Australian parent company Wesfarmers says it is well positioned for the future. Kmart has become a pivotal earner for Wesfarmers.

Kmart earnings decreased to AU$383 million (NZ$400m) in the half-year period, down from AU$398m posted a year earlier. Its revenue was flat - up just 0.8 per cent to AU$4.6m.

Weaker sales of apparel and lower growth in non-seasonal products were attributed to the decline in sales over the six-month period, Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said in a statement released to ASX in February.

He said Kmart experienced strong double-digit growth in online sales, supported by the extension of its click & collect service and the introduction of its buy now pay later offering.

Wesfarmers operates 531 Kmart stores across New Zealand and Australia.

Kmart is poised to open a string of stores throughout New Zealand this year, including in Rotorua, Invercargill. Last year, it opened stores in Queenstown and Lower Hutt.