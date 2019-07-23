AI never gets bored or tired, and can be better than humans for some tasks. That opens up amazing new horizons for us, but also worries because humanity is deeply flawed.

There's plenty of good AI stuff already: medical researchers use it to spot early onset of diseases, and authorities can have AI chew through spatial information from satellites to predict flooding.

Traffic management where cars, cyclists and pedestrians are directed towards non-congested routes will probably be with us before improved public transport as it's cheaper to implement and of course, "smart".

Local heroes Cacophony believe AI could even build

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: