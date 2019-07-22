Manufacturer Waiwera Water New Zealand has estimated debts of $9.9 million but how much it will pay creditors remains unknown, according to a report out this month.

Liquidators Tony Maginness and Jared Booth of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway in Auckland have produced their first report on the company which went into liquidation on May 17.

But by far the largest single amount in the estimated $9.9m claims, the liquidators noted, was a "related party payables with a book value of $9.2m".

An associated company is Waiwera Thermal Resort, also in liquidation, the report said.

Preferential creditors claims were listed at

