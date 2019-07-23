New Zealand seems to be winning so far in its world-first attempt to eradicate the serious cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, but there's more than a year's hard work still ahead, says the agriculture ministry's chief science advisor.

Dr John Roche said 14 months into the near-$1 billion eradication drive, he's still optimistic of a win because none of the alarm signals that could be expected have shown up.

"I can only answer that question at a point in time but yes, all the indications are that we are winning.

"But it's important that people realise this is a long game.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: