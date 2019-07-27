Bernie and Kaye Crosby, founders of the multi-million-dollar Waikato-based international company Prolife Foods, have been inducted into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.

The pair has come a long way since starting out in a garage in Hamilton's Darley Street in 1984.

Back then, Kaye initially juggled administration while caring for two young children while Bernie weighed, packaged and sold nuts to health food shops.

Three years later, the Crosby's had three employees and had begun to diversify into hospitality supplies.

Advertisement

In 1993, they developed the Alison's Pantry brand with the backing of chef Alison Holst.

And in 2008 they bought Mother Earth from Cadbury.

Prolife Foods has progressively established and acquired other brands such as Value Pack and Donovan's, supplying major retailers and supermarkets in Australasia, Asia, Middle East and the United States.

Today Prolife Foods has grown its annual turnover to around $300 million, and has 1500 staff and contractors.

A key turning point for the company and the business life of the Crosby's was when Bernie participated in The Icehouse's Owner Manager Programme in 2003 and 2004.

The Auckland-based business support group, which is aimed at helping entrepreneurs develop their skills and identify business opportunities, was instrumental in enabling Bernie and Kaye to properly plan and grow the capability of Prolife Food so that the business could compete successfully overseas.

In 2015, to acknowledge the benefit that Prolife Foods had gained from The Icehouse Programme, the Crosby's donated $100,000 to kick-start a scholarship fund to encourage other businesses to participate in one of The Icehouse programmes.

Bernie and The Icehouse founder David Irving also founded CELF, a community leadership programme backed by The University of Waikato, formed as a catalyst for bringing together the separate silos of private, public and social enterprise in the Waikato thereby enabling a stronger more connected Waikato regional community.

In 2013, Bernie and Kaye established the Neuro Research Charitable Trust (NRCT) after Bernie was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. NRCT have raised more than $1.4m so far.

Other philanthropic activates over the last decade-plus include the Waikato Magic Netball Team, the MESH Sculpture Trust and Hamilton Gardens, sponsorship of the Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Hanger as well as numerous educational and recreational grants to community organisations.

In 2014, Bernie and Kaye Crosby were recognised in the New Year's Honours with the awarding of Officer of New Zealand Order of Merits (ONZM) for their services to business and philanthropy.

Celebrate the 2019 Laureates as they are admitted to the Business Hall of Fame at the annual black-tie gala dinner held at the Cordis, Auckland on August 15. Tickets available online at www.businesshalloffame.co.nz