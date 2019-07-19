Senior Labour politicians are side-stepping pleas to show some "human decency" and set up a hardship fund for small business owners facing financial ruin and mental distress as work continues on the $4.4 billion City Rail Link.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck is seeking immediate hardship relief for a small number of businesses seriously impacted by two years of disruption along the central city route of the project.

Beck said Transport Minister Phil Twyford has not responded to a letter asking for help and a meeting with Auckland Mayor and former Labour MP Phil Goff yesterday drew

Related articles: