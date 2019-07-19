Across the Tasman, dairy co-operatives are a dying breed.

With the passing of what was Australia's biggest co-op, Murray Goulburn, to Canada's Saputo, they now account for less than 5 per cent of the milk pool there.

Closer to home, the sale of troubled Westland Milk to China's Yili leaves just two co-operatives — Fonterra and Waikato's Tatua.

Fonterra has had its well-publicised problems, so does that mean the dairy co-operative model is on its way out?

Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey doesn't think so.

Melbourne-based Harvey says co-ops still play an important role in the world's dairy sector.

