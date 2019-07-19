When it comes to cannabis, we're a divided nation. With passing of legislation paving way for the plant's medicinal use, and a referendum for personal use on the horizon in 2020, political positioning is in full swing - and early investors are starting to make their first bets.

Emerging industries with the potential scale of the cannabis market provide significant opportunities for early investors, however, the chance to be at the forefront of a growing market comes with substantial risks.

Polling data over the last year suggests the public is split on legalising cannabis for recreational use. Initial polls hinted

