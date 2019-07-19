French cosmetics retailer Sephora is taking the plunge by opening a glitzy store marking its launch into New Zealand's struggling retail market.

But Benjamin Vuchot, Sephora president of the Asia Pacific region, says the beauty and cosmetics market is immune to the woes facing the rest of the sector globally, and the retailer is not worried about increasingly downbeat consumer confidence.

Sephora, owned by multinational luxury goods group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is operating in 35 markets. Of those, Vuchot said, 20 are growing at double-digit rates.

