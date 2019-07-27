Last year's most expensive New Zealand property sale was the $27.5 million deal on a minimalist-style Herne Bay waterfront home and now we are just past the midpoint of 2019, it is a good time to examine the top residential and lifestyle property sales of the year so far.

New Zealand's luxury property market is being impacted by "heightened levels of global uncertainty".

The transfer of a $13.9 million "stunning hidden getaway" near Arrowtown is the biggest property deal of the year to date.

And while several other properties have been sold during 2019 for excess of $10m; none come

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: