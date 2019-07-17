The Bosnian refugee was 22 when his beat-up BMW, powered by his own electric engine, beat billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla in a race. Nine years later, Mate Rimac is not only redefining the limits of electric cars, but transforming the automotive industry itself. Tom Whipple goes for a (very speedy) test drive.

It took less than five seconds for a 22-year-old to defeat a billionaire.

Nine years ago, on the streets of Zagreb, there was a drag race. One of the participants was driving the new Tesla Roadster. The Roadster, on a promotional visit to Croatia, was the embodiment of