Inflation rose 0.6 per cent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, but that is likely the peak for this year, economists say.

The slowing economy is expected to ease price pressure and the Reserve Bank remains on track for at least one, possibly two, cuts to the Official Cash Rate.

Yesterday's inflation number was "as good as it will get for domestic inflation for some time", wrote ANZ economist Michael Callaghan. "The economic expansion has slowed, the global environment has become a headwind, and peak capacity pressure is behind us."

"Underlying inflationary pressures

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: