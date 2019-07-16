On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Inflation rose 0.6 per cent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, but that is likely the peak for this year, economists say.
The slowing economy is expected to ease price pressure and the Reserve Bank remains on track for at least one, possibly two, cuts to the Official Cash Rate.
Yesterday's inflation number was "as good as it will get for domestic inflation for some time", wrote ANZ economist Michael Callaghan. "The economic expansion has slowed, the global environment has become a headwind, and peak capacity pressure is behind us."
"Underlying inflationary pressuresappear to have stalled below 2 per cent and are set to move lower over the next year as spare capacity feeds into pricing," he said.