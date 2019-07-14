Beginning in September, the coffee giant will no longer carry copies of three national newspapers and select local papers.

It's the quintessential Starbucks experience: Walk in, order a piping hot cup of coffee and sit back with a newspaper.

Or, at least, that's how it was in 1995. Now, starting in September, you won't be able to buy any newspapers at the coffee giant's shops.

The company said this week that it would stop carrying print editions of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today and local newspapers at its 8,600 locations across the country.

Starbucks did

