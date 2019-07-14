I'll be honest. I'm not handling this morning's loss well at all. The emotional feeling of disappointment is too strong.

I invested too much of myself in the prospect of a World Cup win.

I tried not to. After following New Zealand cricket for more than 40 years... I know better. Or, at least, I should.

But we came so close and now it hurts. Yes, it was a great game and, of course, I'm proud of the team.

I just need a bit longer before I can laugh about it.

Meanwhile, I've got deadlines looming and work to do.

