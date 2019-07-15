Napier Port shares will be offered in a $2.27 to $2.60 range, the company said.

The company expects to list on August 20.

The port is offering 90 million shares, part of which will be used to pay off debt.

The float, which will see the holding of its current owner – Hawke's Bay Regional Council – drop to 55 per cent, will raise $204.3 million to $234.0m.

Most of the proceeds will be used to build a new wharf - Wharf 6 – which the port said will alleviate congestion, particularly during the busy cruise ship season.

The final price will be set by a book build expected to take place from August 6 to August 7.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said the port represented a long-term infrastructure asset.

He noted at a news conference that log prices had fallen "after an extremely strong run".

He expected revenue from the log trade to level out this year before picking up again.

Residents and non-resident ratepayers can buy at least $2000 worth of shares.

Port employees will be offered an interest-free loan of $5000 to buy a larger stake in the port.

Dawson has previously said the new wharf will help the company deal with its congestion problem.

The new wharf, which is estimated to cost between $170m-$190m, is expected to be completed by 2022.

Napier is the country's fourth biggest container port.

In terms of exports, it's big in the log trade and in horticulture. On the imports side, there is fertiliser, oil and cement.

The port is also an increasingly popular destination for cruise ships.

- Jamie Gray travelled to Napier courtesy of Napier Port.