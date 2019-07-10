COMMENT

I am teaching the macro economic part of my course to my students. Macro economics is about the entire economy. It's big picture stuff about economic growth, employment, incomes and inflation. Macro economics is like a Rubik's Cube that can never be solved. The father of macro economics was John Maynard Keynes. He realised that a big picture approach to economic thinking was essential to understanding the causes and possible solutions to the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The first thing I teach my students is that, according to standard economic theory, the prosperity of any country depends on

