Prominent New Zealanders, including Richie McCaw and Bob Jones, are fed up with fake news spreading social media accounts using their likeness to promote "bogus" get-rich-quick schemes.

Jones – a Richlister, prominent businessman and property investor – said he had nothing to do with a sponsored Facebook page, which claims he endorses a cryptocurrency.

"I've always mocked speculation as for fools when it comes to money-making, which of course is all buying cryptocurrencies amounts to," he told the Herald, adding that the "story" was "bogus".

"Why there's been a splurge of this stuff targeting me recently is a mystery.

