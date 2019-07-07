Bruce, an old mate of mine, has a driving test story that takes some beating. At a testing station in 1970s Hastings, his instructor said "I'll wait here" and simply told him to drive round the block. That's right – he did his practical test alone.

Now, thankfully, things have changed. In 2018 parlance, there's no longer a "social licence" for dodgy driver's licence tests.

But hold on. "Social licence"? What does the phrase even mean? Who's using it, and why? And how exactly do you pass a "social licence" test anyway?

Lately, from where I sit at the intersection

Social licence in Aotearoa: From mining, to tourism and data use

Related articles:

Influences and challenges in Aotearoa: Te Tiriti o Waitangi

Pushback from a business voice

Limitations of the "licence" metaphor

What do we replace it with?

Back on the road