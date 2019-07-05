COMMENT:

Q: My Mum bought 1000 shares for $2150 in CDL Investments in 1980. It was a scheme by her employer, Canterbury Frozen Meat, where employees were offered an interest-free loan to buy shares.

Mum chose to reinvest any dividends, and as of today, these shares are worth $2020. CDL Investments is in property development. How can this be? As a sharebroker said to me, his parents bought a house in 1980 for $19,000 that is now worth at least $600,000.

Mum is dead now, but she believed she was doing the right thing and helping us for the future. I feel at a loss to know what can be done. I still have the original application form in Mum's handwriting.

A: A sad story. And there's not much you can do except sell the shares. Then perhaps use some of the money for a family dinner acknowledging your Mum's good intentions.

You could of course keep the shares and hope their value will grow. But that's just continuing a pretty risky strategy — investing in a single company.

Sometimes such a strategy works brilliantly. NZX says, for example, that if your mother had invested the same amount in Tourism Holdings — listed on the stock market in 1986 — it would now be worth close to $1 million with

