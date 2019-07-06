On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Kiwi jet bomber pilot has described his crucial role in bringing the Apollo 11 Moon walk into the living rooms of New Zealand on the night history was made.
With no direct satellite feed of the walk to this country, viewers relied on film of the event being flown from Sydney so they could watch it about 7.30pm on July 21, four-and-a-half hours after Neil Armstrong stepped on to the Moon's surface.
With what was described as ''balls to the wall'' flying, Flt Lts Gavin Trethewey and navigator Mike Hill brought the reel of film recorded in Australia -which did have a live television feed - to Wellington Airport on an RNZAF Canberra bomber.
Speaking ahead of the 50th anniversary of the first Moon walk, Trethewey said the pair extracted nearly every last knot from the big twin-engine plane and there were a few rumbles as it neared maximum speed.
What was grainy footage of Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Moon was on a small reel that sat on Hill's lap on the flight, which landed about 7pm.
''We arrived at Wellington, we were met by a team of fellas in a car and they were escorted by the cops. There was no such thing as Customs clearance and they were off into the sunset. Half an hour later it was on TV.''
He reckons he's flown more exciting missions, including patrols over the Borneo border during the Malayan Emergency. But in retrospect the Moon film mission was the most memorable.
''I was pretty thrilled to do just a very small part. It's made it [the Moon landing] interesting to me.''
Trethewey met Aldrin at a dinner at the Warbirds over Wanaka show in the 1990s and while he didn't say much about his mission he got to hear the astronaut's stories.
He lives in Auckland and besides being an RNZAF strike and combat pilot for 12 years, he was an airline pilot for 34 years.
At the NZ Warbirds he continues to fly Harvard training aircraft out of Ardmore.
