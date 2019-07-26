Should you sell your home in winter? The Weekend Herald has crunched 13 years of sales data to find out whether Auckland homes really do sell for higher prices in spring.

It's official - listing your home for sale in spring, once winter's chills have passed helps get you a higher price.

Over the last decade, Auckland homes have typically sold for at least $10,000 more in spring than in winter, new OneRoof-Valocity data shows.

It proves real estate agents are not quoting myths when they advise sellers to wait until spring to put their homes on the market.

