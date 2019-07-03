The demands made on Chinese housemaids by their employers have triggered a heated debate after a Shanghai woman gave her new employee a list of 20 rules to memorise before she started work.

The new housemaid was required to sleep on the living room floor, change in to special clothes when caring for her employer's baby, clean floors by hand with just a towel, and refrain from eating garlic.

According to Shanghai news channel STV, the woman, surnamed Zhou, offered 12,000 yuan ($2,600) a month - far above the city's average housemaid's wage of 5,929 yuan ($1,200)- for someone to

