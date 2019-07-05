A motor racing team owner has been revealed as a wanted Malaysian businessman accused of a $26.5 million fraud after private investigators found him in New Zealand. Sam Hurley reports.

A Malaysian businessman wanted over an alleged $26.5 million fraud was found by private investigators living a luxury life in New Zealand as the owner of a professional motor racing team.

Michael Chua Khian Keng "fled" Malaysia in September 2015 after Mudajaya Corporation Berhad (Mudajaya), a large public company in the South-East Asian country, accused its former employee of defrauding it of $26.5m in 2012 and 2013.

The 44-year-old came to New Zealand where he has been better known as Michael Chua, the owner of Mike Racing, the Weekend Herald can reveal after a June judgment was released by the

Related articles: