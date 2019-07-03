Directors of distressed sale company Westland Cooperative Dairy did not tell independent adviser Grant Samuel about their controversial agreement to pay $1.6 million in bonuses to senior managers.

It's doubtful the advice would have materially affected Grant Samuel's valuation of the Westland company, poised to be sold to Chinese dairy giant Yili, but it's a further twist in the Westland board's tardiness in informing shareholders about the bonuses.

Westland's original scheme booklet last month on the proposed sale to Yili did not mention the planned bonuses for six executives. They came to light when the company later issued a one