Private equity-owned Rockpool Dining Group is expanding into New Zealand with multi-million-dollar plans to bring its network of restaurants to this country.

Rockpool Dining Group, owned by Australian private equity firm Quadrant, owns and operates 74 restaurants throughout Australia under 15 restaurants brands, these include The Bavarian, Beerhaus and Rockpool Bar & Grill and Spice Temple.

The group will open its first New Zealand restaurant, The Bavarian, in Westfield Newmarket in Auckland in October in time for the shopping centre's grand opening. The 400-seat restaurant will be situated on the top floor of the centre's luxury dining and entertainment precinct

