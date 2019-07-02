COMMENT:

Last Saturday, I fired up Gmail and watched with a sinking feeling as several emails from Finnish banks and finance companies arrived. The messages were about loan applications, some of which had been approved and others that were still being processed.

I had never heard of any of the money lenders before. Fearing the worst, I thought "not good, someone's applied for loans in my name - and in Finland too".

The loans were a few hundred to a couple of thousand euro in size, and oddly precise amounts like €1,045 but with usurious annual interest like 41.7 per

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: