Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson says the company's upcoming share offer will mean it can deal with its congestion problem by building a new container wharf.
The port's current owner, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, this week gave its final approval for the port to proceed with a 45 per cent initial public offer (IPO) of shares next month, followed by an NZX listing in August.
The new wharf, which is estimated to cost between $170 million-$190m, is expected to be completed by 2022.
Dawson, who was appointed chief executive in 2017 from Kotahi logistics, said a new wharfwas the port's immediate focus.