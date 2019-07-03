COMMENT:

In a recent address to the NZ Initiative, the now Minister of Urban Development Phil Twyford laid out his new planning approach to urban development - Making Room for Growth.

His reasoning is revealing. The minister's objective was "..to bring down urban land prices by flooding the market with development opportunities." He wants to "break the current land market model".

Blaming planning and infrastructure financing for creating an "artificial scarcity of land … preventing efficient land use....blocking … more affordable housing options", and creating an Auckland market characterised by "land banking and speculation", he seeks to get rid of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: