Overcrowding in Air New Zealand's premium lounges is forcing the airline to make it harder to get into them.

It's understood the airline will announce new rules early next week to ensure its most frequent flyers get a better deal at the same time as it's about to get harder for those who earn points on some credit cards to access them.

The airline has surveyed its frequent flyers about the lounges and sources say the most consistent complaint is that they overcrowded.

This past week more problems emerged at its Auckland international lounge when ''exceptionally heavy demand'' meant some passengers were diverted away from its lounge into the airport company's Strata Lounge.

While many passengers don't mind the switch, others say they have paid for Koru privileges and want to use them.

Peak travel times in the morning are the worst for overcrowding in the lounges.

Angry passengers have complained the airline's lounges can at times resemble crowded food courts in shopping malls and packed with screaming children.

The airline and airport are still working with each other to find more space for the long awaited expansion of Air New Zealand lounges but have no details on when this could happen.

ANZ has already warned it will make it harder for some of its customers to get free passes to Air New Zealand lounges.

From July 10, Platinum Visa card holders will have to spend $30,000 on their card for two single entry passes, up from $20,000 now.

''Sometimes changes in costs, external partnerships and market conditions means we have to make changes to our products. We are making this change due to new requirements from our partner, Air New Zealand,'' an ANZ spokeswoman said.

And KiwiBank will follow suit with its Platinum Visas from August 1 putting up the spending for two entries to $30,000 and capping the number of passes to four a year.

Overcrowding has been exacerbated by growing numbers of Air New Zealand's 17 million passengers a year rising through the ranks of its Airpoints scheme which rewards

frequent flyers at certain levels with lounge access.

You can buy Koru membership for $629 a year (plus a $255 joining fee) and some credit cards offer discounts on this.

It is not known whether Air New Zealand will change earning rates or put up membership prices but will aim to improve the experience for its most frequent flyers, often high value business travellers.

Business cabin passengers on Air New Zealand and its partner airlines, including Singapore Airlines, United and Cathay Pacific, also have access to its international lounge and the number of those travelling at the front of the plane has increased.

This includes growing numbers of leisure travellers and families, increasing pressure on international lounges which have on tap substantial food, a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, TV lounges and showers.

Flight Centre general manager of product Victoria Courtney said the lounges had proved too popular and once passengers had a taste of them they didn't want to give them up.

She had heard of customers taking a quick turnaround flight to Sydney just to keep up their status.

Air New Zealand faced a challenge to not annoy those who miss out with the tougher entry requirements.

''I think people enjoy the experience so much that letting people down will be harder than they think. Some people will be clinging on as hard as they can.''

Courtney said Air New Zealand was ''ruthless'' in not giving away free lounge passes.

''They are aware of the issue and trying to protect the customer experience.''