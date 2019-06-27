Jony Ive, the industrial designer who helped shape the look of Apple's most iconic devices from the iPod to the iPhone, is stepping down later this year.

Apple announced the senior executive's departure Thursday, saying he will leave later this year to form an independent design company that will count Apple as a client. Ive has been an integral part of the company's device designs, from 1998's iMac to the company's new headquarters.

Ive was a protege and confidant of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The former chief executive long relied on Ive to meld form with function, making Apple's devices part computer and part fashion accessory.

In the wake of Jobs's death, Ive has become a symbol of the enduring culture that the legendary CEO created. He's also been a counterweight to current CEO Tim Cook's image, who is known more for his ability to manage supply chains than dream up new consumer devices. Ive's presence has helped deflect some criticism that the company has lost some of its innovative flair with the passing of Jobs.

What was Jony Ive's worth to Apple? Seems to be... at least $10B pic.twitter.com/CWytkaqDsU — Lucas Matney (@lucasmtny) June 27, 2019

Some observers noted that Apple stocked dropped significantly after the announcement, suggesting that Ive was still viewed as a valuable staffer to have in the building.

In recent years, Apple has been struggling with declining iPhone sales as consumers now tend to hold onto older products for longer than before.

There are also growing concerns about the impact US President Donald Trump's trade war might have on Apple, given the company's reliance on manufacturing in the Asian country.