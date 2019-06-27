Dairy giant Fonterra has developed a range of products including instant cheese and high protein cracker-like snacks which it hopes will drive the company's next stage of growth.

The dairy co-operative this morning showcased six products in the final stages of development in its Palmerston North research and development centre. 'Cheese powder' which by adding water turns into a cheese solid after 30 minutes, a glitter high-protein drink designed for those on the go and a medical recovery drink were showcased to a small group at the Fonterra's Auckland office.

Fonterra has been at work on the protein for an

High protein snacks

Related articles:

Glitter protein drinks, medical meal drinks