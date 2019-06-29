COMMENT:

I have a school reunion coming up.

It's 30 years since my final year of high school.

It doesn't seem so long since I was sitting in 7th form economics contemplating an impossibly bleak future, based on my teacher's gloom-laden lectures on the perilous level of government debt and rising unemployment.

Let's ignore the fact that I was a distracted surfer with a bad blonde haircut, prone to sitting with the most disruptive kids in the room.

Mr Shaw, if he's still around, can take heart. Some of it stuck.

I took seriously the economic snap shots he outlined

