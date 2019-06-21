Inside Walmart's corporate offices in Brazil, one local contact was known as the "sorceress" for the ability to obtain government permits quickly.

In India, concerns about bribery were met with a "wink and a nod" by Walmart's local business partner. In China, money was funneled to a local landlord for "government relationship consulting services." And in Mexico, cars and computers were donated to governments in communities where Walmart was planning to build new stores.

For more than a decade, Walmart used middlemen to make dubious payments to governments around the globe in order to open new locations, US prosecutors and

Related articles: