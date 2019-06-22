COMMENT:

Sky Network Television is arguably a textbook lesson of the perils that can befall a company when it rests on its laurels, treating customers and the threat of disruptive competitors, with complacency.

This has effectively conspired to see the shares lose around 80 per cent of their value since the highs in 2014. Over the same period the NZ50 has almost doubled.

A consistent under performer over the past five years, it is no surprise that few in the investment community are prepared to back a revival in Sky's fortunes. This is also as 'Herds' tend to seek safety

