Two men were caught using several forged documents to secure bank loans worth millions of dollars in the hope it would save their company. But when the music stopped - ANZ were left out of pocket. Sam Hurley reports.

A company's director and its manager have been jailed after the "merry-go-round stopped" and they were caught using forged documents to con ANZ into advancing more than $8 million.

The fraud by Siu Shun Ho, also known as Henry, and Christopher John Christie was committed when Ho was the sole director of International View Limited (IVL) and Christie acted as the general manager, the Herald can reveal today.

IVL was involved in importing computer parts from Asia which were then on-sold in New Zealand.

The pair were sentenced this morning in the High Court at Auckland after both pleaded guilty

