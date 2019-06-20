The Government is putting pressure on the private sector to increase the number of women on boards as it breaks through another record for women in the state sector.

Latest figures show women made up 47.4 per cent of directors in the state sector in 2018 - up from 45.7 per cent in 2017 - and another step closer to the Government's target of 50 per cent by 2021.

But the listed company sector still pales in comparison with women making up just 22 per cent of directors on the stock exchange in 2018 - up from 19.7 per cent

