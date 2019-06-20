Last month, as the world tuned in to the final episode of Game of Thrones, Japan was indulging in its own television fantasy world.

In this one, a woman dares to leave work at 6pm sharp.

The determination of Yui Higashiyama, a 30-something project manager who wants nothing more than to get out of the office and into her favourite bar for happy hour, rocks the fictional web design firm where she works.

A conniving supervisor and overachieving co-workers try to foil her plans. When her team faces a seemingly impossible deadline in Episode 9, she puts aside her steely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: