We break down the new cryptocurrency and what the company hopes you will be able to do with it, even though it hasn't quite arrived.

Facebook and a consortium of 27 partners on Tuesday unveiled Libra, a new cryptocurrency. Their goal? To create a new global money and the foundation for a fresh universe of financial services.

That's a grandiose vision, but what exactly will happen and what will you be able to do with Libra? Here are the basics.

What exactly is Libra?

Libra is a cryptocurrency that is intended to be sent instantly, and with almost no fees,

