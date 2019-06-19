Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has hinted at a move into politics as he resigned from the national carrier this evening.

Luxon has regularly been talked about as a possible National Party candidate.

But in May, Luxon dismissed claims he was considering standing for National in the Botany seat.

Air New Zealand's chairman Tony Carter also previously dismissed such claims, telling NewstalkZB that Luxon had told him he remained committed to the company.

Luxon will step down from day to day leadership of the airline on September 25, Air NZ said in a statement tonight.

"I have absolutely loved the responsibility and experience of leading this company over the last seven years," Luxon said.

"It has been intellectually challenging, people-centred and an absolute privilege to do this job.

Luxon, 48, said it was time for him to reevaluate his professional career, adding he and wife Amanda would have more freedom with both children finishing high school by that time.

"Our children will both have finished high school and so we will have a new degree of freedom, including career choices," he said.

"Thus, I would like to think more about how I can best use my skills, abilities and experience to make a further contribution to the success of New Zealand whether that be through corporate life, politics or a not for profit."

From September 25, the departed chief executive will move to advise and support the incoming chairman and new chief executive, Carter said.

"It was on this day seven years ago that Christopher's appointment to the role of chief executive officer of Air New Zealand was announced," Carter said.

"The opportunity to lead New Zealand's most iconic company will attract many great candidates both internationally and within New Zealand.

"The board has commenced an international search and expects to be in a position to announce the appointment of a new chief executive officer in the near future."