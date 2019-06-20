One of the most prominent voices in New Zealand's medical marijuana scene has spoken out against what he describes as "woefully ill-informed" political commentary about the liberalisation of cannabis laws.

The remarks from Helius Therapeutics executive director Paul Manning come after a number of high-profile media personalities, including Mike Hosking and Duncan Garner, expressed strong opposition to the relaxation of cannabis laws in the recreational market.

"The recent increase in anti-cannabis sentiment has been fuelled by political commentary, a lot of which has been woefully ill-informed,"

