They marched together. They marched together in solidarity. The primary school and secondary school teachers walked arm in arm, demanding better working conditions, better pay, better treatment.

"No!" said the Government. "We have no more to give!" And then the primary school teacher's union and the secondary school teacher's union proposed rolling strikes and went into a closed-door meeting with the Government and Oh! The Government found more to give.

It's almost as if when workers join together in some kind of unified group, and then flex the power of that unified group they can benefit the whole of

