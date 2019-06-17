Google has announced new privacy features making it easier to be completely anonymous online and to control how long it stores data about you.

The tech giant has long offered an "Incognito" mode on its Chrome web browser, which lets you surf (cough) adult sites or indeed any sites without your web history being saved.

Now, the Incognito mode is being extended to cover other Google services.

It's just been added as an option for YouTube and will shortly be added to Maps and Search, Google chief privacy officer Keith Enright told the Herald.

And Google has also just introduced

