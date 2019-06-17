A California start-up wants to "redesign the entire end-of-life experience." The answer to "eternity management"? Forests.

Death comes for all of us, but Silicon Valley has, until recently, not come for death.

Who can blame them for the hesitation? The death services industry is heavily regulated and fraught with religious and health considerations. The handling of dead bodies doesn't seem ripe for venture-backed disruption. The gravestone doesn't seem an obvious target for innovation.

But in a forest south of Silicon Valley, a new startup is hoping to change that. The company is called Better Place Forests. It's trying to make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Bring your dog, forever

Death is a growth industry

Where's Grandma?

How to choose the right forever tree