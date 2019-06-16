A single mother with two children has been awarded compensation after being unfairly dismissed by the owners of a cafe.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) found that Mary-Lou was not adequately consulted in the lead-up to being dismissed as the head chef at Pepper N Rocks Café, owned by Sai Mandir Limited (SML), on August 6, 2018.

After the joining the business on May 21, 2018, Alleda noticed it had fallen on some financial struggles.

Alleda told the ERA she first became aware there were problems at the business because suppliers would come in asking about overdue payments and she also had to buy café items out of her own money.

Advertisement

However, she was not given full information on how serious the problems were.



Alleda was informed by her employer that although the café would close on August 6, 2018, it would reopen after three weeks.

To ensure that Alleda did not search for another job, the employer offered to pay her $150 per week until the café reopened.

The café did not reopen and Alleda received only two weekly payments of $150 before these were unilaterally stopped by SML.

The ERA found that while SML was experiencing financial difficulties and had a legitimate reason to end the employment of Alleda, the company did not fulfil its employment obligations to provide her with information and nor was she given an opportunity to comment before the closure of the café.

The ERA also found that SML did not comply with any of the procedural tests that are required for a fair dismissal.

As a result, ERA member Rachel Larmer noted that Alleda's decision was "procedurally unfair".

"SML had a good reason for ending Ms Alleda's employment because the café did not have funds to be able to keep trading. That meant SML's Alleda's dismissal was substantively justified because it had to close down," Larmer said.

"However the way it closed down was unfair to Ms Alleda. SML's dismissal of Ms Alleda therefore occurred in a procedurally unfair manner. That meant Ms Alleda's dismissal was procedurally unjustified, because SML failed to follow a fair or proper process, and did not adequately consult with Ms Alleda before she was dismissed."

Larmer also noted that the company's approach left Alleda in a difficult position.

"SML effectively left Ms Alleda to fend for herself and speculate about her employment status," Larmer said.

"It dangled the offer of weekly payments to her and then unilaterally stopped them after making only two payments. It suggested she would have ongoing employment because the café would reopen soon, but that didn't occur."

The ERA ultimately ordered SML to pay Alleda $15,325, consisting of $10,000 for distress compensation, $4,095 pay in lieu of notice, $1,159 for holiday par arrears and $71.56 to reimburse her filing fee.