A wealthy and prominent New Zealand businessman has lost his bid to keep his name secret.

But the identity of the man, who is accused of indecently assaulting two men and is also charged with twice perverting the course of justice, will stay hidden for now to "protect fair trial rights".

The Chief High Court Judge, Justice Geoffrey Venning, today released his decision but his reasons and the evidence contained in the ruling will remain suppressed for the time being.

It is alleged the businessman attempted to dissuade the second indecent assault complainant from giving evidence at his trial.

The attempted perversion charges were laid alongside the prominent Kiwi's business manager and a well-known New Zealand entertainer.

Both are accused of helping the businessman attempt to stop the complainant from testifying, with all three defendants having allegedly attempted to dissuade the witness during a meeting on the Gold Coast in May 2017.

The manager and entertainer have also had their applications for name suppression dismissed, Justice Venning ruled.

Justice Geoffrey Venning dismissed all the appeals which asked for continued suppression. Photo / Michael Craig

Today's judgment came after the three defendants appealed a decision by Judge Russell Collins to decline name suppression.

The Herald and Stuff has opposed the applications for secrecy.

Two witnesses, who are expected to give evidence in the trial, also had their name suppression appeals dismissed today by Justice Venning.

The man and woman have been granted immunity from prosecution by the Solicitor-General.

"The appeals by all parties against the various decisions of Judge Collins declining suppression are dismissed," Justice Venning said.

The prominent businessman, his manager, and the entertainer had faced an initial trial during March in the Auckland District Court.

Judge Russell Collins aborted the first trial in March. Photo / Jason Oxenham

But the trial was aborted by Judge Russell Collins after nearly two weeks of evidence, the reasons for which remain suppressed.

A new six-week trial for all three will now be held from June next year in the High Court at Auckland.

The entertainer faces three charges of attempting to dissuade the second complainant, while the manager is charged with attempting to stop the witness on one occasion.

A well-known political figure - whose name is suppressed and has not been charged - is also expected to give evidence for the Crown.

Despite the criminal charges and fresh trial, however, the wealthy businessman has been allowed to travel overseas, the Herald reported last month.

He has not been ordered to surrender his passport while facing the allegations.