A ticketing startup that hopes to offer an alternative to the high-charging incumbents has launched its new cloud-based service this week - and is just closing an over-subscribed US$2.5 million ($3.6m) Series A funding round.

Backers included Kiwi entrepreneur AJ Bertenshaw, the founder of DJ and music production company Serato, who has also come onboard as an adviser as the startup targets conferences, sports events, concerts and festivals in the US, Australia, the UK, India and NZ.

The Aucklander was joined by something of a stellar cast of co-investors, including Y Combinator, the famed Silicon Valley incubator that helped spawn

