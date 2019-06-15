COMMENT:

There has certainly been action aplenty in the telecoms sector so far this year. The prospect of next year's IPO of Vodafone NZ has been dashed by Infratil's takeover bid, while across the ditch, ASX listed Vocus (the owner of Slingshot and Orcon) has received its second takeover offer (the first bidder walked) in the space of a few weeks. Are the buyers onto something?

Spark's foray into sports streaming has gotten off to anything but the smoothest of starts, raising concerns (both from investors and viewers) about the company's to successfully deliver the Rugby World Cup come September.